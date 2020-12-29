PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Pickens County man is charged with two child pornography charges.

The official charge for 36-year-old Christopher Shaw is being a parent or guardian permitting children to engage in the production of obscene matter and possession with intent to disseminate that obscene matter.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin says children younger than 17 were in the images.

He declined to release more information about the case but did say more charges are possible.

24th Judicial District investigators and the Fayette County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Bond for Shaw was set at one million dollars and he remains in the Pickens County Jail.