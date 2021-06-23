A pretty nice Wednesday ahead for us

SUMMARY: We are waking up this morning to clear and comfortable conditions in the 50s. The pleasant weather will hold for Wednesday. Don’t get too comfortable because the summer heat and humidity will return. Spotty storms are going to be possible again by Thursday with higher odds going into the weekend and early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Pretty nice with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. SE winds on the light side.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Not as cool and calm overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A stray shower or storm is possible with a few clouds. The summer humidity makes a return with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Lows around 70 degrees.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Staying warm & humid. A mix of sun & clouds with a chance of a few afternoon showers & storms. Highs near 90 degrees.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: A chance of scattered summertime afternoon showers and storms each day. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.

