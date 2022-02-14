A scholarship was created to remember a Hamilton man

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A local family lost a loved one last year, but were able to receive some positive light for their loss. A scholarship was created in honor of the Hamilton man.

On September 14, 2021; Benny and Sherrie Jones lost their 27-year-old son Tyler to an automobile accident. Tyler graduated from Hamilton High School in 2012 and went to work at North Mississippi Medical center in Tupelo. He was known for being a good hunter and having a big heart.

“Tyler was a very passionate guy and very good at what he does he probably had the biggest heart out of anybody I’ve ever met a heart that a normal person would have trouble carrying around with them,” said Tyler’s friend Austin Bishop.

Tyler’s death left a void with his work family and people in the community; so to help keep his name alive the North Mississippi Medical Center team and officials at Hamilton High School put together a scholarship in his memory. The scholarship will award one senior each year $1000. The Tyler Jones Memorial Scholarship came as a surprise to the Jones household.

“I mean it’s really an honor we didn’t ask for this scholarship they just offered it and I think Tyler just left an imprint on people’s lives at the hospital, in the community and they wanted to honor him and it means a lot to us,” said Tyler’s mom Sherrie Jones.

Seniors at Hamilton High School will have to meet some criteria before applying for the scholarship.

“The applications have to be in by March the 31st there’s a link I think all the high school seniors have received an email with this information, but they’ve asked them to write an essay and send in their transcript and I think there’s three letters of recommendation,” said Jones.

Some students may have known Tyler and the impact he left everywhere he went, but for those that don’t; and may receive the scholarship. The message is simple

“I definitely encourage people to apply for this scholarship and whoever receives it should take pride in having a scholarship in the name of Tyler,” said Bishop.

The winner of the award will be announced in May.