A series of catalytic converter arrests northeast Mississippi

Prentiss County, Miss. (WCBI)- Multiple counties have made a series of arrests of catalytic converter thefts.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department received information that led to the arrests of three suspects in their areas.

Chase Teeter, Scott Behrens, and Devin McGuire are accused of cutting the converters off the mufflers of several vehicles including church vans.

McGuire and Behrens, both from Luka, have been charged with grand larceny of a church.

Bond is set at 20 thousand dollars for both men.

Reports say multiple church parking lots have been targeted including Mount Olive Church of God in Prentiss County.

Agencies are asking their communities to take precautions by being proactive with security footage in parking lots and park your vehicles in a secure location if you can.