A soggy and rainy Friday and weekend ahead

SUMMARY: Rain chances will be increasing throughout the day today & into the weekend. It will stick around into the beginning of next week. Cold front should push through next week, helping us to dry out.

FRIDAY: It’s a cloudy start to our Friday across north Mississippi & west Alabama with wet roads and drizzle in some spots. Showers and thunderstorms chances will increase and become more likely by the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then a few showers possible overnight. Overnight lows in the upper-60s.

WEEKEND: Widespread rain chances continue both on Saturday & Sunday. Keep the umbrella and rain gear on standby. Highs will remain in the lower 80s.



NEXT WEEK: Deep tropical moisture will remain through the region into at least the first half of next week. Models are picking up a cold front pushing through the central U.S.. This should eventually help clear out all of the moisture draped across our region. Highs will remain in the lower 80s then cool down into the upper 70s late week.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App