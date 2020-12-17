A Starkville man has been arrested for a DUI and grand larceny

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck sitting at a green light leads to a DUI and grand larceny arrest.

28-year-old Terrance Rogers is facing several charges after officers saw a truck and trailer stopped at a green light early Wednesday morning.

About three hours after Rogers was booked for DUI, no driver’s license, and obstructing traffic the truck he was driving was reported stolen.

Starkville police say the trailer he was pulling was also reported stolen.

Now, Rogers is also charged with two counts of grand larceny.