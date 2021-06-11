A third man has been charged following Calhoun Co. graduation party

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A third man is charged following a fight at a Calhoun County graduation party.

41-year-old Alfonzo Gutierez is charged with aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference.

The arrest is part of a death investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

25-year-old Heriberto Mata was found in a pond off County Road 438 just hours after he was in a brawl at a party in Vardaman.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says the bond has been set at $50,000.

Two other suspects are already out on bond.