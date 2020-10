Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre says at least one person was shot in the foot.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Haven Acres.

The shooting happened around 7:30 on Friday night.

Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre says at least one person was shot in the foot.

The victim received treatment at North Mississippi Medical Center.

WCBI will have more details as released.