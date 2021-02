TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The wife of U.S Senator Roger Wicker had her purse snatched in the West Main Kroger Parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Romeco Traylor, an off-duty firefighter helped her chase a female suspect.

Tupelo Police and firefighters from station two identified the suspect as 41-year-old Star Tate.

Tate was arrested for burglary of an auto and four misdemeanor warrants.

Wicker’s purse was recovered shortly after.