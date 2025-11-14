A warm push into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Still warm! Temperatures will stick to the upper 70s rolling into the weekend. Conditions stay dry with a few clouds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A calm and comfortable Fall night. Overnight temperatures will be in a range of middle 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Keeping up with the warming trend, afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. There will be plenty of sun again, with passing clouds. Conditions stay dry for the Friday night football games. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Warm and sunny! Keep afternoon temps in the upper 70s. Saturday will be a clearer day than Sunday, but both days are currently forecast to be dry. Lows will be in the low to middle 50s.