A warming trend is on the way

SUMMARY: A very nice next few days are expected for us here in north Mississippi and west Alabama with highs back into the 60s and lots of sunshine for the middle part of the workweek. Our next chances of rain will be Friday night into Saturday before another round of cooler temperatures moves in for early next week.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: Have the winter coat or jacket ready as you head out the door this Tuesday morning as temperatures are frigid out there in the 20s into the 30s. Also, warm up those cars for a few minutes as there will most likely be frost on your windows and windshield. After struggling to get out of the 40s yesterday, we’ll be reaching the mid 50s for high temperatures for our Tuesday. It’s all thanks to a light south wind that will start helping to warm up our temperatures for midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Won’t be as cold as overnight lows drop down to the 30s by morning.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine and clear blue skies midweek. Temperatures will be warming back up into the mid and upper 60s Wednesday into Thursday as our winds will switch up to the SW 5-15 mph. Overnight lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Cloudy skies and rain chances will return to the region by Friday and into the weekend as our next cold front approaches us. Most of the day Friday looks to remain dry with a mix of sun & clouds, but showers are possible by the evening hours. We’ll likely see more rain chances Friday night into the first half of the day on Saturday. High temperatures will remain in the 60s for Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Cooler air will filter in on Sunday into the new workweek. Highs will be back down into the lower 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. We’ll see a few clouds on Sunday before the sunny skies return on Monday.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App