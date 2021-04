MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Aberdeen-Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Life and Legacy celebration.

April 4th is the 53rd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination.

Organization and community members gathered at the General Lee Young Park for a morning parade.

Following, folks attended a celebration at City Hall to paid tribute to King’s years of service.

The program recognized two recipients for the MLK Jr. Salute for Service Award.