Aberdeen begins its four day Mardi Gras celebration

Proceeds will help renovate historic buildings in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – A Monroe County town is decked out in purple, green, and gold, as Mardi Gras celebrations are underway.

Shelly Bowen was putting her newest merchandise on display at “The Blue Owl.” Bowen is expecting Mardi Gras to bring big crowds to Aberdeen, and that’s always good for business.

“We are looking forward to customers coming in from surrounding towns and enjoying the fun with us, it brings more into the stores, the local businesses, it takes that for us to survive,” Bowen said.

One block down, JoAnn McKinney is also planning for the Mardi Gras crowds.

“I’m going to bring my stuff to the sidewalk, hoping it brings in a lot of tourists, I can get some sales, get my name out there, this is a new business, a lot of people don’t know what we do and don’t know we’re here,” McKinney said.

Mardi Gras Celebrations begin with a Garden Party Wednesday evening, a gospel concert is set for Thursday night at the James Creek Church. Acker Park will open at noon Friday and Saturday with vendors and entertainment. A car cruise is set for Friday evening, with a parade at 2 Saturday afternoon and a Mardi Gras ball at 6 Saturday night.

Proceeds from Mardi Gras go to “Save Aberdeen Landmarks”, which helps restore, renovate and rehab historic buildings throughout the town.

“Our theme is ‘Saving Aberdeen’s past for a better future together,” and that’s for all of us, we’re here to make this town the best it can be and you can’t have the future until you know about your history,” said Neil Palmer, an organizer for the Mardi Gras celebrations.

“We’ve seen so many small towns in Mississippi lose their heritage because the buildings have been neglected,” said Toni Reece, an organizer for the celebrations.

The first project for Save Aberdeen Landmarks was the renovation of the historic “Kimmel Bakery Building.” Part of that space will serve as Mardi Gras Party headquarters, where people can buy beads, hats, boas, and other party favors.

And of course, there will also be lots of Mardi Gras-inspired food.

Allie is also one of the Grand Marshals for the Mardi Gras Parade, which is set for Saturday at 2 in the afternoon.

