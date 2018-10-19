Aberdeen boil notice lifted

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Aberdeen is no longer under a boil water notice.

Just days ago E-coli was found to be contaminating the water.

On Monday, crews were out re-sampling water lines across the city. Aberdeen Water Department Supervisor, Jason Robinson, says a bad water sample came back from one of the city’s 11 wells, showing E-coli was present.

The notice impacted about 5,500 people.

At one point, the school district had to stock up on bottled water for the students.

All of the water sample results came back good, causing the notice to be lifted.