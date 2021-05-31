Aberdeen citizens gathered together to honor those who defended our country

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 100 people, in Aberdeen, honor the men and women who gave their lives defending our country.
The Memorial Day ceremony was held this morning at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Mayor Charles Scott was the keynote speaker.
The National Anthem and Taps were played, along with a prayer to begin the event.
Veterans see today as a moment of reflection for those that never made it home.
“Today is a celebration that we have that we honor these people. A time we can rejoice and tell them in heaven looking down on us, we say thank you for what you have done. It’s a day of celebration for these people, not for us,” said retired Col. Buzzy Cullum, U.S. Air Force, and MS National Gaurd.
American Legion Post 26 hosted the event.