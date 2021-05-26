ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – A free program that provides a wide variety of services in education and early childhood development is having an enrollment drive.

Aberdeen Head Start is looking to enroll students for its upcoming programs. Head Start centers provide pre-K educational services, mental health, and developmental screenings, and other services for children ages one through five.

Typically, the programs run for nine months, but this year, a summer program will also be offered.

“It is so important because Head Start was founded to give low-income children a quality pre-school education, this, we do developmental and behavioral screening, this provides children skills needed for a successful transition to kindergarten,” said Deidrah Bean, of Aberdeen Head Start.

The Aberdeen Head Start Center will hold a drive-through graduation for its current group of students on June the second. For more information, 662 369 1173.