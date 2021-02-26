ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Robert Devaull wins his petition for a new election in Aberdeen. And a local notary is charged with her part in the fraudulent election.

A final judgment is handed down ordering a new primary run-off election be held for the Ward 1 City Council seat.

- Advertisement -

Devaull challenged the results of runoff. His opponent Nicholas Holliday was certified as the winner.

But Special Judge Jeff Weill writes in his judgment that some of the behavior in the run-off election was negligent, some intentional, while others were clearly criminal.

A warrant will be issued for Dallas Jones for allegedly falsely notarizing more than 25 signatures on absentee ballots.

Judge Weill also cites irregularities with ballots and criminal behavior and intimidation at the polls. He specifically names former mayor Maurice Howard, candidate Holliday, and Aberdeen police chief Henry Randall.

District Attorney John Weddle tells WCBI News his office plans to investigate the findings in the court filing and present any evidence to the grand jury.

The ruling is expected to be filed in Monroe County Circuit Court on Monday.

A date for the new election has not been set.