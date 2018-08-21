Aberdeen mayor’s salary cut a second time

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- The mayor of Aberdeen’s salary is cut by $10,000.

This is the second time Mayor Maurice Howard’s salary has been cut after a vote by the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen.

In executive session Tuesday night, city officials say alderman voted to cut Mayor Maurice Howard’s salary.

The reason for the vote, the board says they feel Mayor Maurice Howard isn’t doing his job.

The board says Howard only comes to work for a few hours per month.

On top of cutting his salary, Howard will have to return the the city owned car, keys and fuel card.

Howard’s salary is now around $19,000 according to city officials.