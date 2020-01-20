Aberdeen MLK Day ceremony encourages people of all ages to keep the dream alive

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Guests at a service honoring the life of Dr Martin Luther King Junior were challenged to use lessons learned in the fight for civil rights to make things better going forward.

Aberdeen’s MLK Day Commemoration began with a motorcade to First Missionary Baptist Church.

- Advertisement -

Inside, the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated in music, and messages focused on this year’s theme, “Show Me Your Scars.”

“We honor his legacy today by being here, he was willing to do things most of us would never dream of having to go through for the sake of something he even didn’t get to see fulfilled,” said speaker Cloyd Garth, Jr.

First Missionary Baptist Pastor Willie Davis was an eyewitness to history. He marched with Dr. King during the struggle for civil rights and said what he learned more than 50 years ago from that era, and from his Christian faith, is still relevant today.

“It is impossible to do without God, you don’t have the power to love me like you should if you don’t have God and God is love, He has to give us power to love and show love, He said as many believed I give them power, you can overcome evil if you love,” said Pastor Davis.

After the service, lunch was provided in the Fellowship Hall. It was an opportunity for people of all ages to sit down, and enjoy a good meal.

Teenagers attending the event said MLK Day is a lot more than just a holiday.

“He contributed a lot for us to get here and where we are now, as African Americans,” said 14 year old Caitlyn Ford.

“All of us together, we’re equal, and this is a great remembrance, we all have to look back on past so we can learn from it and change future ahead of us,” said 14-year-old Caley Roberson.

Young people were especially encouraged to not take their freedoms for granted and to also behave in a way that would make Doctor King proud.

The service was sponsored by the Aberdeen-Monroe County NAACP.