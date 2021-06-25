MONROE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Aberdeen Police arrest a man in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Interim Police Chief Chris Dobbins says 24-year-old Terrence Smith is being held at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith is accused shot 27-year-old Jamie Smith Young at his home on Matubba Street.

A relative told police Smith came into the house and shot Young. Young died at the scene

Smith is charged with First-Degree Murder. His bond is set at $250,000.

“He fled the scene. Through our detectives, investigators, myself, and the other officers actually questioning the witnesses that was there, we were able to locate him really quick,” said Interim Chief Chris Dobbins.

This incident remains under investigation.

Call Aberdeen Police Department if you have any information.