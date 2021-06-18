Aberdeen police chief race down to two candidates

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The race to become Aberdeen’s next police chief is down to two candidates.

The Aberdeen Election Commission disqualified Tony Tillman and Lee Johnson from appearing on the ballot.

City Clerk Melissa Moore says the commission cited residency issues behind the disqualification.

Current, Assistant Chief Christopher Dobbins and former Assistant Chief Quinell Shumpert will be on the ballot.

Absentee voting starts next week.

The election is July 6th.

The seat became vacant after the death of former Chief Henry Randle.

Aberdeen is one of the few towns that still elects a police chief.