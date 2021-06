ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting.

George Strong and Bobby Smith were arrested and charged with the murder of George Deon Williams.

Police were dispatched to 400 South Hickory street for a gunshot victim.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.

The bond for Strong and Smith was set at two hundred thousand dollars each.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues.