Aberdeen School District celebrates academic achievements

A district wide pep rally honored students, teachers and schools making the grade

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in the Aberdeen School District learned that hard work and goal-setting make a big difference. The entire district turned out for a celebration, marking the district’s latest academic ranking by the Mississippi Department of Education.

The pep rally began with a parade of champions.

Schools, students, and teachers were recognized for their academic achievements. Overall, the Aberdeen School District rose from a C to a B ranking.

Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal Smith said hard work, goal setting, and team effort are the recipe for academic success.

“We have worked, collaborating making sure teachers use data to drive instruction. We stay focused on goals for our students, and it’s goals to make sure all students grow academically,” Pastchal-Smith said.

Aberdeen High School went from an F to a B ranking, the elementary improved from a B to an A ranking, and Bell Shivers Middle School maintained a C ranking.

Students who made perfect scores on portions of the state tests were honored and said they are learning that hard work and dedication get results.

“You can have good accomplishments, it brings better opportunities for you,” said Taylor Griffin.

“Listening to your teachers, focusing, not playing around, really helps a lot, getting a good education and good grades,” said Nathan Garcia.

Angela Shaw teaches sixth-grade math. She received an award for pushing her students to grow and excel academically.

“It means a lot. I’m super proud of my students and sometimes they get down on themselves, but they worked really hard this year. Super proud of them,” Shaw said.

Going forward, Pastchal-Smith said the district will work to get an A rating next year.

Students enjoyed fun activities at their schools after the district-wide celebration.

To see the rankings for all school districts in Mississippi, visit msrc.mdek12.org

