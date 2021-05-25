Aberdeen’s New Mayor Has Big Plans For Sports Complex

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Aberdeen’s new mayor says the city’s sports complex can play a big role in boosting tourism, sales tax revenue, and providing an outlet for local youth sports.

Mayor Charles Scott began leading efforts to revive the Aberdeen Sports Complex when he moved back to his hometown after retiring from the Army two years ago.

“It basically sat dormant for over ten years and so the goal is to revive the complex, along with other parks in our city, so youth, parents and seniors will have a place to go and participate,” Mayor Scott said.

Those plans kicked into high gear after Scott was elected mayor last month. The grass is mowed regularly at the complex, which includes four baseball fields, a football field and basketball courts. Field conditioner will be applied to the baseball fields There are also plans for a beach volleyball area and there is room for youth soccer.

Mayor Scott says the complex can host tournaments that draw teams from out of town.

“They going to get something to eat, normally, depending on how far they travel, they will refuel to go back home and it offers an economic impact for that weekend to eateries, hotel and to people to see our city, one of the greatest things about Aberdeen, Aberdeen has a beautiful city,” Scott said.

The mayor has enlisted a lot of volunteers to help spruce up the sports complex and the Parks and Rec director says it is a team effort that will help the entire community.

“It will keep our youth out of trouble, give them something to do, it will help the high school, will help the junior high, as far as getting kids developed to where they need to be, the last couple of years, Aberdeen hasn’t been a threat, any sport we can run out here it will be a tremendous help to the community and school system,” said Michelle Stewart, director of Parks and Recreation.

A soft opening is planned for June nineteenth, to showcase the different sports that will be available at the complex.

Mayor Scott says there are also plans for gazebos, and benches, made from reclaimed lumber for the complex.