About 100 Mississippi National Guardsmen head to Washington D.C.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – About 100 Mississippi National Guardsmen will be in Washington D.C. when President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

The guard says the 114th Military Police Company out of Clinton will deploy.

- Advertisement -

Many of those that are preparing to leave have law enforcement experience.

Task Force Mississippi will provide strategic support to law enforcement.

Local agencies are in charge of security but the Mississippi National Guard will be there to assist.

The 114th deployed to Washington D.C. last June.