Absentee voting ballots available for Columbus Municipal Primary Elections

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s almost time to head back to the ballot box.

In a press release today, the City of Columbus says Absentee Ballots are now available.

The Municipal Primary Election for Council Members, Ward 1, Ward 4 and Ward 6 is coming up on April 6th.

You can pick up an absentee ballot from the Registrar’s office on Main Street in downtown Columbus.

The deadline for registration is March 8th. Applicants who register in-person in the Circuit or Municipal’s Clerk’s Office on April 8th are eligible to vote in the Primary Election.

Absentee voting will begin Saturday March 27th at 8 a.m.

The deadline for voting Absentee is April 3rd at noon.

Mail-in Absentee ballots must be returned to the Registrar’s office on or before April 13th by 5:00 p.m.

The Registrars Office will be extending it’s normal business hours from 8 a.m. To 7 p.m. from March 1st through March 5th.

The office will also be open Saturday, March 6th from 8 a.m. To noon.