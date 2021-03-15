Active and stormy weather pattern returns this week

SUMMARY: Hoping you enjoyed the quiet weather pattern last week because a more active weather pattern is returning as we begin the new workweek. A round of showers moves in this Monday morning. Storm chances will last off-and-on into Monday afternoon, some could be on the strong side. Another round of storms is likely on Wednesday and those could come with a bigger threat for severe weather. Stay tuned!

MONDAY: A line of showers will push through the area after sunrise and we’ll see better chances of storms heading into the afternoon. These storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain as they come through. While our severe weather threat is low with this round, a few lingering stronger storms Monday afternoon, especially in West Alabama. Again, that threat is on the lower end and any severe weather threat will be over early evening at the latest. High temperatures will be warm & humid in the mid 70s with a breezy SW wind 10-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Off-and-on showers are possible through the day on Tuesday, especially south of Highway 82. We aren’t really expecting any widespread storms, but some thunder is possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. SW winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Our second round of storms will arrive on Wednesday. After some morning rain and storms, we could get a bit of a break or even see some sunshine by the afternoon. We expect the best chance of strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. These storms could be severe with damaging winds and tornadoes. As of Monday morning, we’re under a Level 3 for severe weather with all modes of it possible. Take some time now to review your severe weather safety plan. The most important things are to have a way to get the warning and know where to go if a warning is issued.

THURSDAY-WEEKEND: The end of the week and weekend will be cooler, but some sunshine will return. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

