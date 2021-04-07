Active weather & severe storm chances make a return

SUMMARY: Showers and thunderstorms will return into the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some of those storms will be strong to possibly severe. Additional rain and storms could linger through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Rainfall amounts through Saturday could end up in the 2-4″ (or more) range. We’ll keep you updated!

WEDNESDAY: Before storms move in this evening, it will be breezy and warm for our Wednesday. Clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system. Highs around 80 degrees once again. South winds 10-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A line of strong to severe storms could push across our area. Right now we are under a Level 2 Risk. Timing is from about 7 PM through 2 AM. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain appear to be the main concerns at this time. The tornado threat in this setup is low but not zero so we’ll continue to monitor. Some flooding in possible, especially in areas that had all the heavy rain last week. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. SW winds 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of a few showers and storms. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out but confidence is low at this time. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

FRIDAY: Chance of scattered showers and storms continue. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms developing. Some could be strong to severe with heavy rain. Right now we are under a Level 2 Risk. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Some showers and storms are possible during the morning. Some early day storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain. We’ll be drying out during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: A slight chance of showers and storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

