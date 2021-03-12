Additional burglary charges added to Clay County inmate

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Criminal charges continue to rack up for one Clay County inmate.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said two additional burglary charges have been added to Edward Malone who is currently in the Clay County Detention Center for two previous burglary charges.

- Advertisement -

The two new charges are a result of the recent burglaries at the 4-H building on West Churchill Road and the Jess Harmon Sports Complex on North Eshman Avenue in West Point.

Malone’s bond on these two charges is an additional $20,000.

Malone was previously arrested in February after alleged stealing items like guns and chainsaws from the Point Harbour area of Clay County. He was given a bond of $50,000 for the first charges.

If anyone has any additional information, please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.