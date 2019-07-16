Additional Safety Measures Coming Soon For Pedestrians At Frisco Park

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – An attraction for residents and visitors in one Northeast Mississippi city is bringing more traffic to a local park. At the same time, it has made city leaders in Amory aware of the need to do more to keep pedestrians safe as they enjoy the popular spot.

The threat of rain did not stop Margie Earnest from bringing her grandkids to the Splash Pad at Amory’s Frisco Park.

Since it opened two years ago, the Splash Pad has been a popular attraction, bringing more people to the park. The increase in pedestrian traffic has prompted city leaders to look at ways to make the park safer, especially for the younger visitors. Aldermen have approved extra safety measures, such as speed bumps at each corner around city hall.

“The splash pad is a super great spot for town, everybody comes out and plays, it gets really busy in the summertime, and we get busy also during the summer also, it brought to our attention, we actually had one of the trucks come around one day in front of city hall, there was a kid that had gotten away from his parents right there coming into the street and it brought the concern to mind,” said Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill.

The speed bumps and slower traffic will make it safer for pedestrians who cross the street to use the bathrooms between the fire and police stations. But signage will also be put up at brand new restrooms next to the stage and pavilion at Frisco Park.

“We are going to make a crosswalk across the street, reflectors down the side, so it creates a sense of safety for the kids when they’re out approaching the splash pad and going to the restroom,” McGonagill said.

“I think they need them, need to slow down, kids try and cross to use the bathroom, if they go by themselves they could slow down and maybe wouldn’t be an accident or anything,” said Margie Earnest.

The additional safety measures should be in place by the end of the summer.