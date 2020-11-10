ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – The legacy and memory of one of the first prominent African American doctors is honored in Aberdeen.

A new affordable housing complex is named after the doctor, who is known for his hard work, compassion for others and his desire to see everyone reach their full potential.

The procession, complete with a police escort, made its way from the Aberdeen Housing Authority, to the new, 48 unit development.

Woodruff Manor is named after Doctor Robert E Woodruff, Aberdeen’s first prominent African American doctor in the city.

Robert E Woodruff Junior now lives in Greenville, but grew up in Aberdeen. The 80 year old has vivid memories of his father, who he says would be proud of the honor.

“I would like to thank the people of Aberdeen, for doing this, cause I know he deserved it, because he delivered many babies, for a bushel of potatoes,” Woodruff said.

That anecdote was one of many that were shared by those who knew Dr Woodruff during a brief ceremony at the Housing Authority.

His son shared some his Dad’s simple, but profound advice.

“Get you a good education and keep God in your life,” Woodruff said.

The eight and a half million dollar complex is located in the area where Doctor Woodruff once lived. Housing Authority members say naming the affordable housing complex after the doctor is another way to pay tribute to a trailblazer.

“Doc was one of the people in this community a lot of people looked up to, him, his family , especially his wife, we had to do something to let family know he was well known and well appreciated,” said Eddie Buchanan, Housing Authority Board Member.

“I knew of Doctor Woodruff all my life, he and my granddaddy were of the same age, same personality, he was such a respectable person,” said Ann Tackett, Housing Authority Board Member.

The late doctor’s relatives and members of the housing authority say naming the complex after Doctor Woodruff gives a nod to the city’s past, while looking to great things for the future. In Aberdeen, Allie Martin, WCBi News

An Aberdeen street is named in honor of Doctor Woodruff. The new complex replaced an apartment complex that was built in the 1950s.