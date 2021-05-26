Afternoon summertime storms return for our Wednesday

SUMMARY: Warm and humid summer-like conditions have returned and that means better chances of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Some of you may get some good downpours, some of you may miss out. Wednesday and Friday offer the best chances in the near term. No widespread strong or severe weather is expected.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds will start building back in. A chance of pop-up showers and storms during the heating of the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds with a spotty shower in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Lows in the upper 60s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Warm highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s Friday night.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: A mix of clouds & sun. On-and-off chances those summertime afternoon showers & storms can be expected for most of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

