Airbus Helicopters Inc. celebrates two milestones

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Airbus Helicopters held an anniversary celebration in recognition of being in operation for 50 years in the U.S. and 15 years in the state of Mississippi.

Airbus is a major supplier for aircraft in the Army and the company has produced more than 550 helicopters for the U.S. government.

The company’s president says Airbus would not have seen the success it has without the determination of his team.

“I’m very proud of the success of Airbus today, because at the end of the day it’s really the success of our employees, the dedication and the engagement which made us the number one helicopter manufacture in the world,” said president Romain Trapp.

Over 200 guests attended the celebration.