Alabama authorities searching for missing Gordo Boy

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alerts are going out across Alabama for a missing Gordo boy.

Four-year-old Khilan Bell has not been seen since 12:45 this afternoon on 6th Street Northwest.

Gordo Police Chief Johnny Stevenson believes Bell was taken by a family member that does not have custody of the child.

He could be in a Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate Q-F-J-8-9-5-9.

Stevenson says Bell and that non-custodial relative could be on the way to Georgia.

If you have any information about the child call Gordo Police.