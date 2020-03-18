Alabama delays March 31 GOP Senate runoff to July 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is postponing its Republican U.S. Senate runoff race between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville because of the coronavirus.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that the March 31 runoff is being rescheduled to July 14 because it’s too risky for voters to go to the polls and stand in line right now.

The winner will face Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.

