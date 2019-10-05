Alabama Forestry Commission issues statewide fire alert

When dry weather and low humidity conditions mix, it can be a recipe for disaster.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- Even though the calendar says it’s October, we are still feeling the heat and dry weather of the south.

As drought conditions worsen, areas are taking action.

Alabama is now placed under a statewide fire alert…

” We have an advisory which just kind of lets people know how dry it is outside and they shouldn’t be burning outside at this time, ” said Alabama Forestry Commissioner Karl Byrd.

He says it’s important for residents to stay safe during the statewide fire alert…

Even with predicted rain for this upcoming week, there is still room for concern…

” We are going to have to have a progressive seasonal rain that will slow things down and get adequate moisture into vegetation so that we don’t have this fires we’re seeing now, ” said Byrd.

Byrd says if the drought continues there will be a higher frequency of more fires.

He says if weather conditions get worse and winds begin to pick up they could be looking at a potential disaster.

” It only takes one match. So once the fire gets away from them, a-lot of times they can put themselves their property or their neighbors property in danger, ” said Byrd.

And those citizens can face up to $500 in fines…

” If that fire causes damage to someone else’s property then they can be responsible for that and then if we have to call in help from other agencies then they are responsible to helping pay back a larger fine, ” said Byrd.

Overall, Byrd wants citizens to be cautious and to follow the rules of the fire alert…

Byrd says he and his staff will continue to watch drier areas in the county in the event of a fire.