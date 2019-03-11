Alabama gas tax proposal moves to Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI)- An Alabama Senate committee approves a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase.

The measure now moves to the Alabama Senate floor where they could receive final passage as soon as Tuesday.

Governor Kay Ivey proposed the tax to help fund road and bridge construction.

The increase would be phased in over three years. The state tax would then be adjusted with construction costs up to a penny every two years.

The Alabama House of Representatives approved the bill last week on an 83-20 vote.