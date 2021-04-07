Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ends statewide mask mandate

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s mask mandate will end for good this week.

Governor Kay Ivey said the mandate will end on April ninth with no plans to reinstate it.

The governor called masks “one of our greatest tools” in preventing the virus’s spread but emphasized that she will not extend the mask order further, saying it will become a matter of personal responsibility when the mandate ends.

Medical officials welcomed Ivey’s decision after urging an extension, arguing that easing restrictions before more people were vaccinated could reverse recent improvements.