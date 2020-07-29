Alabama governor extends mask mandate until end of August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI)- Alabamians will have to continue to wear face coverings in public.

Governor Kay Ivey extended the state’s mask mandate Wednesday for another month.

One key change is that masks will be required on all school and college campuses. Students 2nd grade and older must wear them. The order was set to expire Friday but will continue until August 31.

State hospital officials urged the governor to keep the mandate in place, citing the decreasing ICU availability across the state.