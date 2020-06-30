Alabama Governor Extends Safer At Home Order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extends the state’s Safer at Home order.

The order will now expire on July 31st, instead of July 3rd.

Nothing in the order is changing.

Ivey asked Alabamians to use personal responsibility by incorporating precautions into their everyday lives, such as staying six feet apart and wearing a mask in public.

37 thousand people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 900 have died after being diagnosed.

Ivey did say if cases continue to rise, stricter restrictions could be put in place.

Here is a link to Alabama’s Safer at Home order: https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/06/2020-06-30-Safer-at-Home-Order.pdf