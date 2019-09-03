Alabama legislature passes new law to increase littering fines

Alabama has a new way to rid bugs out of their state...litterbugs that is. On September 1st, a new law took effect which pushes heavier penalties.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- The state of Alabama is looking to clean up its image.

A new state law is aiming to keep trash under control and off the streets.

- Advertisement -

Littering has been a problem many have been working to curb.

That’s why lawmakers have made some changes and now people could face a tough punishment if caught littering.

Alabama has a new way to rid bugs out of their state — litterbugs that is.

On September 1, a new law took effect which pushes heavier penalties.

Lamar County Sheriff Hal Allred said trash is a something he sees daily in his county.

“It’s awful, the sides of the roads. Just everywhere you look there’s trash thrown out. It’s just awful looking,” said Allred.

Alabama legislators passed the law to have littering moved from a Class C to Class B misdemeanor.

You can face up to six months in jail and up to $3,000 in fines, along with court fees if you’re caught littering.

The new law also mentions mandatory community service.

“I’d like to see the judges and the prosecutors push for that a lot more,” said Allred.

Often times, people turn to illegal dumping sites, which sometimes end up on residential properties.

“A lot of times it’d be just as fast to go to the landfill as it would be to go where they went and throw out the trash,” said Allred.

Allred says his department has methods to control the littering problem.

“We have a crew that comes around and picks up trash as much as possible but you can’t keep up with it, it’s impossible,” said Allred.

In the meantime, think twice before throwing trash out of the window.

“Don’t throw it out, I mean I don’t know what else you can do. Just put it on the floorboard of your vehicle and when you get home put it in the garbage can, it’s that easy,” said Allred.

Allred says he and his deputies will keep a watchful eye out to keep the litter under control.