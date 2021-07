PICKENS, Ala. (WCBI) – A woman wanted in a kidnapping case that went from Pickens County to the Atlanta Metro Area is back in Alabama.

Alexisua Richardson has been extradited to Pickens County from Forest Park, Georgia.

Richardson is charged with Kidnapping – Interference with Custody in connection with the alleged abduction of 4-year-old Khilan Bell in April.

Bell was found safe in Georgia.

Richardson’s bond is set at 25 hundred dollars.