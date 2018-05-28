Alberto Brings Showers and A Few Storms Our Way

MEMORIAL DAY: Warm & humid air sticks around. Daytime highs stay in the 80s while overnight lows should be in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be breezy north gusts through the day, 10-20 mph with gusts up above 25 mph at times. Pop-up showers and storms are likely, especially during the heating of the day. It won’t be a washout so you should be able to squeeze in some outdoor fun for the holiday weekend. Just keep an eye out for showers and developing storms.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: We will still see some showers and storms in our area from Alberto, but as the center of circulation passes to our east, we’ll have a much lower flooding threat and no threat for severe weather. The latest update brings the track of the center of circulation of Alberto up the I-65 corridor from Birmingham to Huntsville, which is good news for us as it becomes an Alabama/Georgia problem now

Overall, rainfall amounts look very light, ranging between a quarter to a half inch in Central Mississippi, with totals ranging around an inch in West Alabama. While some isolated spots of 1-2″ are possible, it looks like with just some scattered showers rainfall totals won’t be all that much, especially out by I-55. A few scattered showers with a rumble of thunder can be expected areawide with higher chances in West Alabama. Look for temperatures in the 80s with lows near 70, with breezy winds through both days, likely 10-20 mph with gusts higher at times.

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: The heat is back on for our area. Look for highs to push into the low to mid 90s with the heat index as high as 100! With the heat and humidity, we’ll keep chances for scattered pop-up showers and storms on the board.