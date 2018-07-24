Alcorn County deputies respond to lipsync challenge in style

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Challenge accepted!

In the latest edition of the viral lipsync challenges, deputies at the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office show off their skills.

Sheriff Ben Caldwell asks his deputies to come with ideas. He wasn’t feeling the Beiber fever like Corinth PD and one his deputies.

One suggested JuJu on that Beat but it wasn’t good enough..

The challenge ends with “happy” by Pharrell Williams.

The video is dedicated to former and current employees at the sheriff’s department and their families.

They’ve also challenged the Prentiss and Tishomingo County sheriff’s.

Watch the full video on their Facebook, here.

