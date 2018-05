ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alcorn County inmate is back behind bars, after a short lived escape over the weekend.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department says Jonathan Blankenship was captured Saturday morning.

Blankenship fled from officers Friday night, while he was being transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth.

He was taken into custody on County Road 717 in the Wenasoga area.