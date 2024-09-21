Alcorn County man arrested in Sexual Battery case

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alcorn County man is arrested and charged with Sexual Battery of a vulnerable person.

On Friday, September 20, Investigators with the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a possible sexual assault that had taken place on Thursday.

Officials say it was between an individual who is mentally handicapped and 45-year-old Marcus Ray Burcham of County Road 179 in Corinth.

After further investigation, Burcham confessed to assaulting the handicapped individual.

Burcham was arrested and is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.

