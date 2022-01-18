Aliceville man charged by for shooting accident in November

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – An Aliceville, Alabama man turns himself in this morning to Columbus Police for a shooting incident back in November.

Columbus Police say Michael Anthony Jordan is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault in connection to a shooting incident on November 27th in the Bluecutt and Post Office area.

On the night of the incident, a 29-year-old Alabama man was sent to the hospital after someone shot in his car on Bluecutt Road.

A car with the shooter inside drove up next to the victim’s car and opened fire before driving away.

Police found 10 bullet holes in the car.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said the victim had left the YoBar business on Bluecutt Road, just down the street.

Investigators said there was no argument or confrontation between him or anyone else.

Bond has not been set for Michael Anthony Jordan.