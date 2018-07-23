Aliceville man found dead in wrecked car, days after reported missing

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A formerly missing man is found dead on a county road in Pickens County after his vehicle left the road, hitting some trees.

Charles T. Manning, 68, was reported missing by family members a little less than a week before his discovery.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones says around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Manning was found in his vehicle on County Road 23.

He was dead when law enforcement arrived.

Greene County and Pickens County Sheriff’s Departments assisted Aliceville Police in the search.