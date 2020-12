TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Black smoke filled the sky in Tupelo earlier today.

The fire happened at the Cooper Tire Manufacturing plant.

Managers there say there are no injuries. And, all employees were safely evacuated.

The fire appears to be contained to one area of the plant.

Firefighters have remained on the scene much of the day.

There is no word on how the fire began, or when Cooper Tire will safely resume work at the plant.