Almost 20,000 second dose vaccine appointments have been made

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – More than a quarter of a million Mississippians have now been vaccinated.

Governor Tate Reeves says more vaccinations are expected since this week will begin the first round of “second doses.”

- Advertisement -

Right now, almost 20,000-second dose appointments have been made.

Reeves says there may be a slight delay at drive-through sites because of the extra appointments.

The Governor also says there are about 45,000 more doses coming to the state next week.

“State-run sites have an even more logistical challenge this week when compared to last week and the week before last because now we’re not only providing first doses at our vaccination sites, we’re now also providing second doses, so, whereas we had 30,000 first dose appointments the week of 1/18 for example, as we move into this week we actually have 30,000 first dose appointments and approximately 18-19 thousand second dose appointments,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

The governor says it’s important to remember that the supply of vaccinations is not going to meet the demand.

He says the state’s goal, has always been to maintain the integrity of the health care system.